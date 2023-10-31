G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.26% and a negative net margin of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $42.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

GTHX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

