G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.26% and a negative net margin of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $42.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance
GTHX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
