GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.44.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GEHC traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. 1,310,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.