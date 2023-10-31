GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.85 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $109,092,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $92,462,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $89,263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $85,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

