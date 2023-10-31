Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.8 days.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $279.30. 574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $279.30 and a 52 week high of $470.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.48 and a 200 day moving average of $378.79.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

