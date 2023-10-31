Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $3.90-$4.10 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 131.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

