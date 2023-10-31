Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

