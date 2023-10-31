Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.