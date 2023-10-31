Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

