GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GoPro by 7.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GoPro by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Price Performance

GPRO stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $241.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

