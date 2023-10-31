Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRC. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of GRC stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $772.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after buying an additional 116,189 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,035,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.