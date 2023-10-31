Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRC. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Gorman-Rupp
Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 4.5 %
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after buying an additional 116,189 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,035,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gorman-Rupp
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.