Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Gap Up to $34.31

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $37.23. Granite Construction shares last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 163,740 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Trading Up 14.7 %

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 472.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

