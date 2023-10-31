Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) versus Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Critical Analysis

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grasim Industries $15.11 billion 0.85 $853.41 million $1.20 16.34 Fujitsu $27.49 billion 0.87 $1.59 billion $1.38 18.44

This table compares Grasim Industries and Fujitsu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Grasim Industries. Grasim Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grasim Industries pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fujitsu pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Grasim Industries and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grasim Industries 5.19% 10.52% 3.93% Fujitsu 4.93% 10.43% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grasim Industries and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

Fujitsu beats Grasim Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

