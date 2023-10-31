GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Get GREE alerts:

About GREE

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.