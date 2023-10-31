GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.
About GREE
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GREE
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.