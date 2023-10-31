Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $28.61

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $31.28. Green Plains shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 210,234 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Green Plains Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

