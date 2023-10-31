Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Griffon Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GFF opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.58. Griffon has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Griffon by 31.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 29.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the third quarter valued at $355,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

