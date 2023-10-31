Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.11

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 223520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

