Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,519,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,080.0 days.

Haitian International Price Performance

Shares of HAIIF stock remained flat at $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Haitian International has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haitian International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

