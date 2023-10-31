Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

