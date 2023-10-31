Hawkins (HWKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawkins

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.