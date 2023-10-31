Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $9.92. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hayward shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1,708,225 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Get Hayward alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYW

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $513,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,250 shares of company stock worth $933,208. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 22.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Hayward Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.