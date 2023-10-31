HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.05

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.05 and last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 212271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at $199,877,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

