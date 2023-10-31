Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.9 %

Atlassian stock opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.17 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $947,752.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 196,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,221,438.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,154 shares of company stock valued at $67,045,098. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

