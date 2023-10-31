Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 449.7 days.

HLBZF stock remained flat at $69.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

