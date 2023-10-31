Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.64. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.35 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HRTG

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.