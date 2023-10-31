H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

