HSBC Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $33.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.