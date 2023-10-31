Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Raises Dividend to $1.22 Per Share

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $16.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

HUBB opened at $283.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.80 and a 200-day moving average of $301.97.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

