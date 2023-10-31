Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 8,384,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of HRNNF remained flat at $25.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,453. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRNNF shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

