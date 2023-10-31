iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in October

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of IAFNF traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042. iA Financial has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $69.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAFNF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

