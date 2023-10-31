IFP Advisors Inc Buys 23,080 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

