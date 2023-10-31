IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

