IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.60 Million Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,643 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

