IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,658 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 388.1% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 144,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 115,015 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 74,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.