IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.