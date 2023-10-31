IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

