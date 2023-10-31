IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,097 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

