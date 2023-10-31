IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,964 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

