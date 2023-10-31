IFP Advisors Inc Sells 49,879 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,879 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.83% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 440.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 197,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 160,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLTB opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.