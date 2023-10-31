IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,183 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,499,629,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

