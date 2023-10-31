Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Holdings Lifted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned 2.73% of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OWNS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 147,350.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000.

NYSEARCA:OWNS opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

