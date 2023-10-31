Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

IRT opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

View Our Latest Report on IRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.