Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 3.8 %

IDEXY traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

