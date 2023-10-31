Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Head-To-Head Review

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 30.21% 254.75% 17.08% Inhibrx -28,749.25% -5,168.31% -74.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Inhibrx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $660.12 million 6.79 $202.13 million $1.71 19.88 Inhibrx $2.19 million 289.94 -$145.23 million ($4.05) -3.59

Analyst Recommendations

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 3 8 0 2.73 Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $52.73, suggesting a potential upside of 55.08%. Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.03%. Given Inhibrx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; NOCDURNA, a sublingual tablet to treat nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria; TLANDO, an oral formulation for testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of multiple blood cancer; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergy and immunology; Sumatriptan injection for migraines; exenatide and teriparatide injections; Makena, a progestin drug to reduce the risk of preterm birth; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

