Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.24). Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter.

TSE IFC traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$193.52. 14,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$198.10. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$182.01 and a one year high of C$209.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$222.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$220.91.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

