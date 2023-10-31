Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. Intel has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

