International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.66

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, December 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

IBM stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,623,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

