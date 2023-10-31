Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $27.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00011625 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,576,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,694,794 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

