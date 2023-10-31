iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Simplex Trading LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509,680 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Simplex Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $100,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 254,366 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. 5,608,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,982,469. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

