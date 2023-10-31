iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. 1,727,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

