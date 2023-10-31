iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,750 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,658,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 56,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

